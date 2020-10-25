Matthew McConaughey's 12-Year-Old Son Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Dad in Rare Photo

✖

Photos of Matthew McConaughey's children with wife Camila Alves McConaughey are few and far between, but she could not resist publishing a photo of their eldest son Levi on his 12th birthday Thursday. Fans thought Levi looked exactly like his famous father, who has been busy promoting his new memoir, Greenlights. In the book, McConaughey shared some never-before-heard details about his life.

Camila's photo with Levi showed their son looking at a giant chocolate chip cookie cooked in a skillet. "The look on our faces says it all..the BEST SUGAR-FREE chocolate chip cookie skillet recipe from our friend [Rocco DiSpirito]," Camila wrote. "It's been a week full of celebration with [McConaughey]'s [Greenlights] book release so we had an excuse to make this amazing dessert. Judges at home give it a 10/10! Linked the recipe in my stories so you can all try it now!" Levi is seen wearing glasses and his school uniform, with Camila cleverly covering the school's logo on his shirt to protect his privacy.

Several fans commented on the picture, focusing on the resemblance Levi shares with his dad. One person called Levi a "clone of his father" and said Camila and McConaughey "made beautiful children." Another person called Levi a "mini Matthew McConaughey," while another called him a "Brazillian Matthew McConaughey." Another fan told Camila her son is "so handsome" and a "perfect blend of you and his daddy."

McConaughey, 50, and Camila, 38, met in 2006 and married in 2012. The two are also parents to daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 7. They rarely ever share photos of their children on social media. In an interview with Town and Country over the summer, they said they are doing their best to keep their children's heads on straight. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times it means tough love," the actor explained. "Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn. 'No' takes a lot more energy. It’s a lot easier to say 'yes.'"

McConaughey has been everywhere on television the past week to promote his book Greenlights. The book includes some surprising revelations from McConaughey, including being molested by a man at 18 years old after he was knocked unconscious in the back of a van. In another part of the book, McConaughey said he was "blackmailed" into having sex when he was 15.