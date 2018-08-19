Matt Roloff Divides Fans With Latest Photo of Granddaughter Ember

Roloff fans love to find something to argue about, and this time it was over whether Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff‘s adorable daughter Ember Roloff takes after her mother or father.

The venue for the debate was the comments section of a new photo Jeremy’s father Matt Roloff shared on Instagram on Aug. 12. The first photo showed Jeremy working on a tractor at the family farm, with Matt by his side. A second photo finds Ember sitting on her grandfather’s lap.

“My Sunday afternoon … messing with some equipment. And then teaching Ember how to drive Grandpa’s rig,” the Little People, Big World star wrote.

Usually, photos of Roloff children on farm equipment can lead to criticism of their parenting decisions, but this time fans chose a much nicer topic. Some think 11-month-old Ember looks like Jeremy, but others are convinced she looks like Audrey. Others cannot even decide.

“Wow! Every time i see a photo of Ember i cant decide who i think she looks more like! This one i think she looks more like Jeremy! Hope all is well,” one fan wrote.

“Oh man I see her DADDY in her,,cant wait till her hair grows all those curls,,such a cutie,” one fan on Team Jeremy wrote.

“I can see that her red hair is starting to come in. Hope her hair is like her mommy’s. She is a cutie. You are a lucky man Matt,” a Team Audrey member wrote.

“So precious!!! She’s Jeremy’s twin,” a Team Jeremy member chimed in.

“So cute! Amber has her Mommas’s hair,” another Team Audrey member wrote.

This was not the only dose of cuteness Matt delivered on his Instagram page this week. On Tuesday, son Zach Roloff visited with grandson Jackson in tow. Jackson cameoed in a tractor photo Matt shared.

“Pulled up to say hi to Zach and look who crawled right up to take over my rig. Little fella is getting ahead of himself. I think we found our future farm Manager,” Matt wrote.

Jeremy and Audrey visited Matt after a recent trip to Michigan. The couple also recently finished their new book, A Love Letter Life: Peruse Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully, which will be published in April 2019. The book tells the story of their relationship, which began long-distance.

“The subtitle of our book is ‘pursue creatively, date intentionally, love faithfully,’ and we think all of those three things can be true before you’re married and after you’ve been married for 20 years,” Audrey told PEOPLE on Aug. 7. “For us, it’s really important to continue pursuing each other in marriage, to continue to look for ways that we can love each other when it’s not convenient, and even when it’s hurtful.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff