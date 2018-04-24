Matt Roloff Reveals Farm Crisis in Instagram Video

Roloff Farms appears to be on fire, based on a new video posted to Instagram by Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff.

The video shows smoke rising from the ground just outside of a barn on the sprawling Oregon property. Roloff narrates the video, standing nervously near the midst of the smoke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the weirdest, weirdest situation,” he says in the clip. “I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s like it’s on fire — the ground is on fire, but I can’t imagine how that would have happened, or what’s going on.”



At the very end of the clip, the Roloff patriarch seems to notice an actual flame at the center of the smoke before the footage cuts out. He posted another clip on his Instagram Story shortly after, saying “the ground is, like, burning from under.” Roloff has offered no updates since Monday afternoon.

The Roloff family farm is about 110 acres total. It is situated in a town called Helvetia, Oregon, just 20 miles from the city of Portland. Roloff and his ex-wife, Amy, bought 34 acres in the area back in 1990, when Roloff first took a job at Sequent Systems in nearby Beaverton.

“Amy would have been comfortable with a beautiful home they had found in the city,” reads the farm’s official website, “but Matt was drawn to the rural life. ‘He had a dream’ — a big vision of what this property could be, their ideal home.”

“While Amy managed their growing family, Matt set out to make their dream come true. He envisioned a working farm, but also a magical place for his children. During the early years he built a Tom-Sawyer-like adventure land with a huge pirate ship, a three-story tree fort and a marvelous Western Town (complete with underground tunnels)! Later he added a soccer field, in ground pool, and more imaginative play structures. He continues adding each and every year,” the site added.

The farm has become something like a theme park, with fans of Little People, Big World travelling to Helvetia just to see it. It’s also a highly sought-after venue for weddings and other big events.

However, the future of Roloff Farms has been called into question lately, as Roloff hinted in a recent promo that he might be sick of the massive property.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm,” Roloff said. “Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it.”

While the attraction is popular and most likely lucrative, it seems to be a point of contention for the now-divorced couple. The same TV spot for their reality show features Roloff and Amy arguing over Roloff’s new girlfriend, Caryn.

“It’s always going to be awkward,” Roloff said in the video. “I just want my own path away from the farm, away from Amy.”