Comedian Reveals Infection That Left Him With Amnesia

Comedian Matt Richardson was recently hospitalized with an infection that left him with amnesia. The 31-year-old, who recently competed on Dancing on Ice, said he had no memory of a Green Day concert he attended in Dublin with his brother late last month. Thankfully, Richardson assured fans he is "okay" after the ordeal.

"My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week. And I sadly can't remember it as I've had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful [effects] to my brain and loads of amnesia," Richardson wrote on July 1. Following a "really cool trip to the hospital," Richardson said he is "trying to piece" together his memories from the Green Day show.

"Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you're on your own," Richardson wrote. Later, Richardson said his health has improved. "Spoiler alert: I'm okay," he wrote in a follow-up comment.

Other U.K. celebrities offered their best wishes to Richardson. "Omg Matt. Sending all the love," TV chef Gizzie Erskine wrote. "Get well soon champ," comedian Lauren Pattison wrote. "Ahhh I hope you are ok and have a speedy recovery," model Nadia Araujo added. "You owe me 7 hours at a very expensive spa- to pay for the harrowing 7 hours at A and E," Richardson's girlfriend, model Sam Rollinson, joked.

Many of his fans wished him well, too. "So sorry to read this Matt. Hope it sorts itself out," one person wrote. "Oh wow! Really hoping you're OK!! Sending lots of love," another commented. "Yikes that sounds a bit intense mate, rest up," one person chimed in.

Richardson was born in Didcot, England, and began performing stand-up at 18. He scored his breakout TV job in 2013 when he hosted The X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor for one season. Richardson also appeared as a panelist on Big Brother's Bit on the Side and Viral Tap. He also hosted seasons of Celebrity Haunted Hotel and The Hangover Games. Last year, he competed in Dancing on Ice, a competition series featuring U.K. celebrities dancing on ice.

Richardson hasn't posted further updates on his health since July 1. He has several shows still scheduled for July, August, and September. He will perform four shows in London as part of Comedy Carnival at Leicester Square and Covent Garden on Aug. 26 and 27.