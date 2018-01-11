Matt Lauer ‘Reconnecting’ With Family, Former ‘Today’ Colleague Says

Matt Lauer is “as good as he can be” following his sexual misconduct scandal, according to former co-worker Willie Geist.

On Tuesday, Geist told Entertainment Tonight that he’s still in touch with the disgraced former Today show anchor, saying he texted Lauer around Dec. 30, Lauer’s 60th birthday.

“He’s good. As good as he can be. He’s sort of reconnecting with his family and figuring everything out,” the 42-year-old Sunday Today anchor said from the red carpet of the National Board of Review Awards, which he hosted.

Asked what Lauer’s next step would be, Geist said he was unsure. “I think he’s totally focused on his kids and his family right now,” he explained.

Since his firing, Lauer has laid low and kept a low profile at his home in the Hamptons with his three children and estranged wife, Annette Roque.

Lauer was seen with his sons and their friends near their house on Christmas Eve. He has reportedly been struggling to keep his marriage from crumbling, while his wife has met with lawyers about a possible divorce, according to a report by Page Six.

Geist isn’t the only former co-worker Lauer has stayed in touch with since his firing in late November. Hoda Kotb, Lauer’s replacement and former co-worker, said she heard from him upon her promotion earlier this month.

“I did hear from him, yeah, he texted me and he said congratulations and some really nice words, and it meant the world when I saw the text pop up,” Kotb said following her promotion to co-anchor of the Today show aside Savannah Guthrie. “My heart just went like, you know, it meant the world to see that.”

Kotb also revealed she has stayed in touch with Lauer following his swift firing in November for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

“You know, Matt is our good friend and continues to be, and I think for both of us, we’ve just been trying to navigate this time and honor our love and friendship with Matt, but also understand and try to learn more about these circumstances,” the new co-anchor said. “So, it’s complicated when you are surprised by revelations, but you still care deeply for somebody who’s a friend. I think for all of us, we’ve just been trying to navigate through that, with straightforwardness and honesty and integrity.”

He has not spoken out following his official statement hours after his dismissal from NBC.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in the statement. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he added. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace,” Lauer continued.