Matt Lauer’s Ex-Wife Says She Supports Him ‘One Hundred Percent’ Following Sexual Allegations

Following allegation after allegation all this week, Matt Lauer‘s ex-wife Nancy Alspaugh is now coming to his defense in the wake of his firing from NBC’s Today Show.

According to PEOPLE, Alspaugh was married to Lauer for seven years between 1981 and 1988. She tells the magazine she is supportive of her ex-husband “one hundred percent,” despite the numerous sexual misconduct allegations.

Alspaugh, now a television producer of Entertainment Tonight, told the publication she was “shocked” to hear such news because he’s “been such a stalwart at that network and in that job.”

“He’s been the best person that’s ever held that job and I couldn’t imagine that anything that he would have done — that would have been so out of character for him — that would have caused that reaction,” she said.

She goes on to say she never saw him as a “power monger or somebody who would abuse his position in any way.”

Since he parted ways with the network, Alspaugh said that she has reached out to him, but has yet to hear back, but says, “of course I’ve given him my support. One hundred percent.”

The pair divorced nearly 30 years ago, but remained friendly. Aslpaugh goes on to share that she has even met his current wife and children.

“I’m very close with his family, with his mother and his sister, and I know they’re all just trying to hang in amidst this firestorm.”

Aslpaugh goes on to reveal that Lauer is a “very giving person.”

“I think a lot of this stuff is obviously going to come to light, whether it’s true or not, and some of the things that are being stated may not be true,” Alspaugh said. “We have to find that out, you know? As time goes on here, people should be aware there’s a family involved here. There are three children and that’s — I think it’s important to be aware that this can destroy a family. Reporting on accusations before they know whether they’re real or not.”

Prior to his firing from the NBC morning show on Wednesday, Alspaugh says she had called him to let him know that a reporter had “shown up” at her door, disclosing that information would be “coming out” soon.

“And when I called him, he thanked me for the call, and I got the contact of the reporter and he said of course none of it was true,” she said.

Lauer, a two-decade veteran of Today, was fired by NBC News on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him for inappropriate sexual behavior at work. Morning show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced his termination on-air, telling viewers of the news but offering few details.

A memo was also sent to NBC employees Wednesday morning, the network said. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

Though Lack said it was the first complaint made against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, there was “reason to believe” it may not have been a singular incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

Photo credit: Getty / James Devaney