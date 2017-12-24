Matt Lauer Spotted With His Sons on Christmas Eve

Matt Lauer was seen out and about with his kids and their friends yesterday near their home in the Hamptons.

The disgraced former host of the Today Show has been spending the majority of his time up in the mansion since his termination from NBC. He has reportedly been struggling to keep his marriage from crumbling, while his wife has met with lawyers about a possible divorce, according to a report by Page Six.

Both Lauer and his wife, Annette Roque, are apparently concerned for the well-being of their kids. Sources close to the family have told reporters that the number one goal of the couple is to minimize the damage this scandal will do to their children — emotionally, socially, and psychologically.

In the new photo published by TMZ, Lauer is seen outside on a dreary day surrounded by his sons and their friends. In fact, the only public appearances he’s made in the last few weeks have been fulfilling his fatherly duties. He’s been driving his kids to and from school, ferrying them and their friends out to all their extra-curricular activities, and generally being a hands-on father.

This latest snap doesn’t give any indication as to whether Lauer is still wearing his wedding ring. He’s been seen with and without it a few times since the scandal broke, though he appears committed to salvaging his relationship. Roque might not share that resolve, as the former model already filed for divorce once in 2006.

At the time, Roque claimed she had suffered “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety” all at the hands of her husband. Reports seem to indicate she feels even worse since Lauer’s infidelities and assaults have been so highly publicized.