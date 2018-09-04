Matt Lauer Spotted Alone During Labor Day Boat Outing

Matt Lauer’s Labor Day was one spent seemingly alone, with photos surfacing over the long weekend of the former Today show anchor taking his luxury boat for a spin by himself in the Hamptons.

Lauer’s outing in the Hamptons, where he has been living since he was fired by NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior” last fall, came a week after he told fans he’d be back on TV some day even after the slew of sexual harassment claims against him.

“I’ve been busy being a dad. But don’t worry, I’ll be back on TV,” he reportedly said to fans at Donohue’s Steak House in Manhattan. He was speaking to a group of “older ladies,” a source told Page Six, all of whom said they missed the veteran host.

Lauer’s firing was technically over one internal complaint, although several more allegations of abuse later surfaced. According to an internal NBC investigation, executives at the media conglomerate were unaware of other claims against him in the workplace.

Lauer has been easing back into public life, appearing at the Hampton Classic Horse Show last month and at other events in the Hamptons area, including at a lunch with a former Today show producer.

The 60-year-old and wife, Annette Roque, have reportedly reached a $20 million divorce settlement in which they will share custody of their children (Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11). The two have been married for 20 years.

“Things really have settled down. Matt and Annette are getting on and they’re both spending time with their kids. They hope to settle the divorce very soon,” a source told Page Six last month.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Lauer “wants to make sure Annette is taken care of.”

“Matt and Annette have had an incredibly difficult year,” the insider added. “They both wanted to settle their divorce amicably for their children’s sake but it hasn’t been easy.”

The divorce proceedings are reportedly going smoothly because the couple had already signed a postnuptial agreement after Lauer persuaded Roque to drop previous divorce filings in 2006. At the time, she cited “mental abuse, extreme mental and emotional distress, humiliation, torment and anxiety” after reportedly learning that Lauer had not remained faithful during their marriage.

“Matt agreed to pay Annette a lump sum of millions back in 2006 as an incentive to stay with him to help him maintain his squeaky clean image as ‘America’s Dad,’” a source told Page Six, adding that Roque “also got an allowance every year, plus it was agreed that she would get a share of the value of all their homes if they did split.”

Lauer has apologized for his actions at NBC but denied certain “aspects” of the claims against him. He said in a statement via Variety in May that while he acknowledged “past relationships” with co-workers, he maintained that he still wouldn’t own up to all of the allegations in the report.

“There are aspects of the NBC report with which I clearly disagree,” he said. “However, I spent 25 wonderful years at the network, 20 of those at ‘Today,’ and I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished as a team. On November 29, 2017, I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility for those relationships, apologized to the people I hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family,” he said. “I have worked every day since then to honor that promise.”