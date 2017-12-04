A Look at Matt Lauer’s Millions of Dollars in Real Estate

After Matt Lauer was fired from NBC last week after the network received a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual behavior by the journalist, Lauer has been lying low and has barely been spotted in public.

To attempt to shelter himself from the wave of allegations now pouring in, the former Today show anchor could be staying at one of his multiple homes, including properties in New York City and the Hamptons. In addition, Lauer and his wife, Annette, also own a farm in New Zealand, although the former anchor’s ownership is now under question after the allegations against him surfaced.

Below, a listing of Lauer’s multiple properties.

New York City

Lauer and his wife bought their apartment in the Lenox Hill neighborhood in August 2004 for $5.882 million, Architectural Digest reports. The 1920s, neoclassical-style building also once housed former financier Bernie Madoff.

The Hamptons

To get out of the city, Lauer and his family can head to Strongheart Manor, which the journalist purchased in June 2016. The 9,000-square-foot home rests on more than six acres of waterfront land and includes 12 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms as well as two guesthouses, a 60-foot heated pool, gardens, an outdoor fireplace and basketball and tennis courts.

Sag Harbor

While Lauer’s 25-acre estate in Sag Harbor is currently on the market for $14.9 million, the journalist still owns the property, which features an 8,000-square-foot New England–style home, a 70-foot heated pool, a pool house, a wet bar, a tennis court and gardens.

He also previously owned an 1,800 square-foot home in Sag Harbor, which he sold in December 2016 for $3.5 million, according to Variety.

New Zealand

In February, Lauer and Annette were approved to purchase the lease to Hunter Valley Station, a 10,800-hectare farm on what is billed as “sensitive land.” The Overseas Investment Office is now seeking further information about the allegations made against Lauer, as the local government requires that foreigners looking to buy land there “must continue to be of good character.”

