Matt Lauer Moves out of Hampton Family Home Amid Divorce

Disgraced former Today Show anchor Matt Lauer has finally moved out of the Hamptons home he shared with his estranged wife, Annette Roque, and their three children. But it has not been an easy process.

“Getting him to move out was quite daunting because Matt was refusing to leave,” an insider told Us Weekly Wednesday. “It was all about Matt, who expressed concern about how it would look to the media in the wake of being fired by NBC. Annette was simply at a loss for words because she had hoped that he would recognize this was best for her and the kids.”

Lauer was reportedly not willing to move at first, but then Roque threatened legal action.

“Matt will always be more concerned about public perception and obviously doesn’t want to make headlines for being forced out of the house,” the insider explained. “Annette told him that there would never be any limitations on access to their kids.”

The insider described the communication between the estranged couple as “mostly nonexistent.”

Back in January, Page Six first reported that Roque was kicking Lauer out of their Hamptons home.

In early March, Lauer slashed the price of his asking price for his Sag Harbor mansion by more than $2 million. He was originally hoping to get $14.9 million for the estate, one of the many properties he has in the Hamptons. However, it is now listed for $12.75 million.

Lauer has also listed his apartment in New York City’s Upper East Side for $7.35 million. The couple bought the apartment for $5.88 million in 2004, and it covers 3,500-square feet.

The 51-year-old Roque has not publicly commented since Lauer was fired by NBC News in November for alleged sexual misconduct. In January, Roque quietly started the divorce process and has already stopped wearing her wedding ring. The couple were married for nearly 20 years and are parents to Jack, 16; Romy, 14 and Thijs, 11.

Lauer was fired by NBC News quickly after several female colleagues accused him of predatory behavior. He later apologized, but reportedly thinks he can mount a comeback.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement in November. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”