Matt Lauer: How the Former ‘Today Show’ Anchor Is Moving on Following Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Matt Lauer is trying to move on from his fast fall from being one of the highest-paid television personalities to being erased from Today Show history after he was fired in 2017 for alleged sexual misconduct.

In a new update on the former journalist’s life, his first ex-wife, Nancy Alspaugh, told Entertainment Tonight he is “doing incredibly well.”

“We have remained close and always will,” Alspaugh told ET. “And, it makes me happy to see him moving forward and living his life.”

Another source said Lauer is “focusing on his children, and reconnecting with old friends and truly keeping a low profile,” adding, “He isn’t open to working right now. He wants to simplify his life and enjoy his family and friends. He is taking it one day at a time.”

The source said Lauer and his second wife, Annette Roque, are finalizing the split of their assets after their divorce. They are also trying to sell Lauer’s Hamptons Mansion.

“The choice to sell the house in the Hamptons is because of the divorce,” the source explained. “Matt plans to stay in the Hamptons because he is very happy there. He has the privacy he needs and is at peace there. He’s taking care of himself, he’s playing a lot of golf and going to the gym. He has found support from old friends who have reached out.”

NBC fired Lauer in November 2017 after several co-workers accused him of sexual misconduct. Roque, whom Lauer has three children with, filed for divorce in the middle of the scandal.

In May 2018, NBC released the findings of an internal investigation, and Lauer said he disagreed with “aspects” of the claims against him.

“There are aspects of the NBC report with which I clearly disagree,” Lauer said in a statement at the time. “However, I spent 25 wonderful years at the network, 20 of those at ‘Today,’ and I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished as a team.”

He continued, “On November 29, 2017, I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility for those relationships, apologized to the people I hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family. I have worked every day since then to honor that promise.”

On Thursday, the New York Post‘s Page Six reported that Lauer listed his Hamptons mansion, Strongheart Manor, for $44 million. He reportedly bought the 12-bedroom home from Richard Gere for $36.5 million in 2016.

Roque will reportedly get up to $20 million in assents in the divorce and will keep their Hamptons horse farm. They bought the farm in 2012 for $3.5 million.

Also this week, Today celebrated 25 years at Studio 1A in Rockefeller Plaza. Although Lauer hosted the show for more than two decades, he was noticeably missing from the tribute video, as were former hosts Ann Curry and Tamron Hall. Fans noticed them being skipped, with some on Twitter calling out NBC for “erasing history.”

Photo credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images