Matt Lauer in the Final Stages of Multi-Million Dollar Divorce From Wife

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque’s divorce is almost complete, sources told Page Six on Saturday.

The sources said Lauer is in the “final stages” of the divorce, which will cost him several million dollars.

“The divorce is imminent,” one source told the paper. “Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends… His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there’s nothing he can do apart from wait.”

NBC News fired Lauer from the TODAY Show in November, after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. A short time later, Roque began divorce proceedings. The couple have three children, Jack, 17; Romy, 14; and Thijs, 11.

In May, NBC News released the findings of an internal investigation into Lauer, finding that there was no evidence that NBC News executives or human resources “received complaints” about Lauer’s behavior before Nov. 27, 2017.

According to the report, the women who accused Lauer of sexual harassment “confirmed they did not tell their direct manager or anyone else in a position of authority about their sexual encounters with Lauer. Current and former members of NBC News and TODAY Show leadership, as well as News HR, stated that they had never received a complaint about inappropriate workplace behavior by Lauer, and we did not find any contrary evidence.”

Witnesses said they “heard or read rumors” about Lauer’s personal life in tabloids, but assumed any extramarital affairs happened with women outside the network.

In a statement after the report was released, Lauer said he has taken “responsibility” for his relationships with co-workers, but did not agree with all the findings of the report.

“There are aspects of the NBC report with which I clearly disagree. However, I spent 25 wonderful years at the network, 20 of those at Today, and I’m extremely proud of what we accomplished as a team. On November 29, 2017, I was terminated by NBC after admitting to past relationships with co-workers. A day later I took responsibility for those relationships, apologized to the people I hurt and promised to begin the process of repairing the damage I had caused my family,” Lauer said. “I have worked every day since then to honor that promise.”

In April, Lauer also sent another statement to The Washington Post, in which he denied many of the reports about his behavior.

“I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” the disgraced news anchor said.

Since being fired, Lauer has spent most of his time out of the spotlight in the Hamptons. In June, he was spotted riding his motorcycle around his neighborhood.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty