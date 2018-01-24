Matt Lauer and Annette Roque Reportedly Begin Divorce Process

Former Today show host Matt Lauer and wife Annette Roque are calling it quits.

“They’ve started the divorce process,” a source told Us Weekly. “He thinks he can start fresh in both his personal and professional life.”

NBC dropped Lauer on Nov. 29 of last year when a female employee came forward with accusations of sexual harassment during the 2014 Winter Olympics. Multiple women have since come forward with accusations.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in a statement following his release. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Lauer was reportedly trying to save his marriage in the days that followed his termination.

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” a source told PEOPLE on Dec. 11 “Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

But in the midst of the accusations against him, Lauer’s mistress Addie Collins Zinone confirmed he was unfaithful to Roque.

“He did it so effortlessly with me that I thought for sure that there had to be other women, but I didn’t know there would be other colleagues because I thought if he continued that behavior and what he did with me, there would have to be other people coming forward,” Zinone told Megyn Kelly. “In 17 years, we would have heard about that, right? I did feel very alone and isolated and unsure of what to do with this, and just carried it because who wants to be that person?”

Since his departure, Hoda Kotb has taken over Lauer’s position on Today.