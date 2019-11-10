Matt Damon Shows off Tattoos Dedicated to Wife and Daughters

Matt Damon is one proud father and husband! The 49-year-old actor and star of this month’s Ford V. Ferrari is opening up about the elegant ink dedicated to the women in his life that he got this past summer from acclaimed tattoo artist, Winter Stone. The fine-line cursive tattoos were spotted on Stone’s Instagram this past August with fans and celebrity friends praising the sophisticated set.

When discussing how the ink came to be, Damon told Access Hollywood it all happened on a whim. “My wife said, ‘We’re going to get tattoos today,’ so I got a tattoo of her name,” Damon said of how the original body art came to be. “And it always felt alone on my arm, and I’ve always wanted to put the kids on there.”

He went on to add “Now, I got the kids on there, and now I’ve got to figure out a way to pull it all together.”

In the photo, fans can see the Good Will Hunting screenwriter and Oscar winner dedicate the names of his four daughters — Stella, 9; Gia, 11; Isabella, 13, and Alexia, 20 — in fine-line cursive on his right upper arm. He added the new body art next to an older tattoo for his wife, Lucy, which he got seven years ago to honor wife, Luciana Barroso.

In the black-and-white photos shared by Winter, Damon’s arm can be seen with a close-up of the tattoos, while the second image showed the tattoo artist and Damon all smiles after the session. Fans of the ink, including Sophie Turner liked the image with many chiming in on how beautiful it all looked.

“Love Matt Damon the actor, the person, the father & husband. He’s down to earth, not flashy, not self absorbing a trult (sic) a nice guy. Don’t ever change Matt,” wrote one fan.

“It’s beautiful,” added another.

“Connect em with a family tree,” another suggested.

Damon, who’s notoriously mum about his family and does his best to keep them from the spotlight, went on to tell Access how his four daughters are at that phase in life where they want to be seen with their parents less often. “One is moving into the phase where it’s like, ‘Pick me up far away,’” he quipped over driving his children around. “But the others, we can still get them right to the door.”

Ford V. Ferrari is out in theatres Nov. 15.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic