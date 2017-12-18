Minnie Driver on Blasting Matt Damon: ‘I Desperately Needed to Say Something’

After Matt Damon made some comments on sexual misconduct that shocked many people, his former co-star Minnie Driver fired back at him.

Now, she explains she did it because she “desperately needed to say something.”

“I’ve realised that most men, good men, the men that I love, there is a cut-off in their ability to understand. They simply cannot understand what abuse is like on a daily level,” the actress added while speaking to The Guardian.

“I honestly think that until we get on the same page, you can’t tell a woman about their abuse. A man cannot do that. No one can. It is so individual and so personal, it’s galling when a powerful man steps up and starts dictating the terms, whether he intends it or not,” Driver continued.

Last week, during an interview, Damon was asked his opinion on the many sexual misconduct claims that have been swirling around Hollywood. His response became very controversial.

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right?” Damon said. “And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

His Good Will Hunting co-star quickly fired back, “[Good] God, SERIOUSLY?”

She later added, “Gosh, it’s so interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a a result, systematically part of the problem.“