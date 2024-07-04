'M*A*S*H' and 'JAG' Guest Actor Dies From Cancer: Kevin Brophy Was 70

Beloved actor Kevin Brophy has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brophy, who guest starred on episodes of JAG and M*A*S*H, passed away at 70 years old. His family announced that he died on May 11 at his Rancho Sante Fe home after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer 10 years ago. Brophy was known for his starring role in the ABC drama Lucan in the late 1970s. He also starred cult horror film Hell Night and acted in numerous films and shows between the 1970s and 1990s.

Brophy was born on Nov. 1, 1953 in Salt Lake City, and his family moved to the San Fernando Valley when he was nine years old. He attended CalArts with his classmates Ed Harris, David Hasselhoff, and the late Paul Reubens. In 1977, he landed his first professional acting job on ABC's short-lived Lucan, where he played a 20-year-old man who spent the first 10 years of his life running wild in the forests in northern Minnesota, being raised by wolves. The series also starred Don Gordon and ran for just two seasons.

In 1981, Brophy starred in the Tom DeSimone-directed slasher horror Hell Night alongside Linda Blair, Vincent Van Patten, and Peter Barton. Other credits include The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, M*A*S*H, The Long Riders, The Yeagers, The Seduction, Strike Force, The Love Boat, Partners in Crime, Finder of Lost Loves, Growing Pains, Goodfellas, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and I'm Losing You. Brophy's final film role was 2012's Book of 1000 Deaths, which came 14 years after his last role. He also appeared in the 2022 short The Clown Statue. It's unknown what made him want to take a break from acting, and it's possible if not for his diagnosis, he might have made a permanent return to acting in the early 2010s.

Beginning in 1983, he worked as a valet at the Hotel Bel-Air during his free time. He later served as a host at the Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills. His obituary states that he spent five years in total remission but ultimately succumbed to his cancer. Those wishing to honor Brophy's memory can plant trees and are encouraged to visit the Sympathy Store for more information. Brophy is survived by his wife, Amy Prettyman Brophy, his mother Carol, his brother John and wife Wendy, children Kelly, Michael, Megan, and Ryan, and grandchildren Jarrah and Saylor.