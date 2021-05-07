Mary-Kate Olsen Is All Smiles in Rare Public Outing

✖

Mary-Kate Olsen stepped out in New York City this week, and the fashion designer was sporting a huge smile as she grabbed dinner with a friend in the Big Apple. Olsen was photographed dining outside at the West Village French bistro Buvette with stylist Brian Molloy, the pair seated at a small table next to some foliage.

In photos shared by Page Six, Olsen, wearing a dark coat and gold earrings with her hair pulled back in a scrunchie, can be seen laughing and placing her hand over her heart. The 34-year-old's outing comes around one year after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy, half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy. The two had married in November 2015 and Olsen filed for divorce in May 2020 after asking for an emergency divorce petition earlier that month.

It was reported in January that the pair had reached a divorce settlement. Olsen and her twin sister, Ashley Olsen, have been busy working on their fashion line, The Row, and are rumored to be collaborating with Zoe Kravitz and Jonah Hill on a special project for the brand. Mary-Kate and Ashley were seen dining outdoors together at New York City's Mark Hotel back in December 2020.

Earlier this year, after the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+, a number of people were surprised to learn that its star, Elizabeth Olsen, is the younger sister of the famous twins. In a recent interview with Glamour U.K., Elizabeth revealed that she once considered changing her last name to avoid being associated with her older sisters.

"I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning… and I realised very quickly it wasn’t for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school," she recalled. "But during that time, I thought 'I don’t want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley]', for some reason."

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old," she continued. "I don’t know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age. It had to do with my own insecurities, but I was 10. So I don’t know how much I processed, but I did think, 'I’m going to be Elizabeth Chase [her middle name] when I become an actress.'"