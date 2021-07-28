Martha Stewart's Surgery Update Prompts Response From Mariska Hargitay

✖

Martha Stewart is continuing to share health updates with her fans after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, and her latest post prompted a response from Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. On Tuesday, Stewart used Instagram to post three photos of herself visiting her office in New York City for the first time since her surgery, using a KneeRover, a knee walker that is an alternative to crutches, as she maneuvered through the building.

"My first visit to my office in NYC since the two tendon transplant in my Achilles’ tendon," the 79-year-old began her caption before praising her KneeRover. "My @kneerover has saved my life!!! I have this model for travel and outdoors- large wheels with heavy treads and an indoor version with smaller wheels for use in my home -it can maneuver in and around my antique furnishings and tight spaces." She concluded by thanking her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. John Kennedy at NYU Langone medical center, "and his staff of lovely nurses and residents for putting me back together!"

Hargitay arrived in the comments with a pun, writing, "I kneeeeeed this!!!!!" Last week, Stewart and Hargitay shared another moment on Instagram when Stewart reflected on the time she guest-starred on Law & Order: SVU back in 2012, posting a photo of herself on set with Hargitay and Kelly Giddish. "Do not know if you saw the episode of @lawandordersvu in which I played the headmistress of a private school. The actresses were so good they scared me to death!!! TBT."

Stewart had originally tagged the show's new spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime in her caption, prompting Hargitay to comment, "Martha it’s Law order SVU!!"

Stewart originally underwent her surgery in June, sharing the news with her fans by posting a photo of her foot encased in a cast. "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she wrote. "Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles’ tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail."

She went on to thank Kennedy for performing "a three hour operation yesterday to repair the damage." "Recuperating at home I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks," she continued. "After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity. Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports. Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car . Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."