Martha Stewart Turns up The Heat While Recovering From Surgery for Her Painful Injury

✖

Martha Stewart is hoping to sweat out the pain while recovering from surgery. On Thursday, she told fans her yoga instructor suggested she use a heating mat that heats up to 158 degrees! Stewart, 79, revealed that she "ruptured" her Achilles tendon recently and needed a three-hour surgery. She has to keep her left leg elevated for the next two weeks.

"There are many ways to recuperate from a serious surgery I was told about [BioMat] - by my yoga guru [Mary-Kate Murray] It is a full-size heating mat with fine restorative qualities," Stewart wrote. "Perfect for tired, wounded, recovering, or ill patients. The mat heats to 158 degrees. Check it out!!!!" Stewart's yoga guru, Mary-Kate Murray, also shared Stewart's post and wished the television legend a speedy recovery. "After all she has given us all so so so much! Rest up [Stewart] heaps of love coming your way today," Murray wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48)

On Wednesday, Stewart shocked her millions of fans when she posted a photo of her bandaged left foot. She revealed she "ruptured" her Achilles tendon recently and hoped it would heal on its own. This did not happen, so she needed surgery. She praised orthopedist Dr. John Kennedy at NYU Langone Health for performing the surgery. It will take time for her to recover, as she needs to keep the leg elevated for two weeks and then will need crutches for two to four weeks afterward. "Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports," Stewart wrote. "Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."

Stewart's famous friends wished her a speedy recovery, highlighting just how wide her reach is in Hollywood. "Glad to hear you are on your way to a full recovery!!! Lots of love from your favorite fake doctor," Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo wrote. "You're still so sexy!!! so so so sexy," Drew Barrymore wrote. "I have no doubt you will quickly rise again!!!" NBC News journalist Cynthia McFadden wrote. "(And in the meantime figure out how to create something fabulous from a reclining position forcing the rest of us to learn how to do it too!) All best wishes."

The lifestyle mogul will be the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary, which seems only fair because of the incredible life Stewart has led. R.J. Cutler, who directed Belushi and Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, will direct the film about Stewart's life. It will likely touch on Stewart's five months in prison in 2004 and 2005. The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge host hasn't been shy about that chapter in her life. "I knew I was strong going in and I was certainly stronger coming out," Stewart recently told Harper's Bazaar. "It was a very serious happening in my life."