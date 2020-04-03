Mark Wahlberg’s Daughter Adorably Gives Him Manicure During Coronavirus Isolation

In an adorable video actor Mark Wahlberg shared to his Instagram account, we get to see his daughter, Gracie, painting his nails as they quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wahlberg mentions in the video that it’s day 15 of his family isolating themselves and to pass the time, he’s receiving a few beauty treatments from his little girl.

“Okay, so 15 days in quarantine now,” the actor tells the camera as Gracie paints his nails. “I’m getting pedicures and manicures — and apparently a full makeup. She’s got her whole kit there. Um, yeah, this is what’s happening now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram #quarantine A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Mar 30, 2020 at 5:28pm PDT

Several celebrities have taken to social media to show how they’re enjoying their family time while isolating themselves at home. Sylvester Stallone shared a hilarious collage of photos and videos of he and his family dressing up as different stars of Netflix’s new docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are self-distancing on his ranch in Oklahoma where he also announced that he would be growing his mullet back.

“I have an announcement,” The Voice judged tweeted. “With basically EVERYTHING I had scheduled being canceled for the foreseeable further [Gwen Stefani] and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet back as a symbol of hope or some sh— like that.. Anyway it’s coming back! For real. Stay tuned…”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave their daughter Luna’s stuffed animals a wedding and aired the entire ceremony on Instagram live. She also went public with wanting romaine lettuce and decided to have a meet up with a fan who had some in exchange for some banana bread she had made. Not to worry though, they all practiced self-distancing.

Country music singer Thomas Rhett celebrated his 30th birthday while in quarantine and shared his experience on the Today show saying, “My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway. They leaned out the sunroof and said, ‘Happy Birthday!’ And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake.”

Celebrities across the board have found ways to share their experience and entertain their followers while staying at home. The Kardashian family, along with several other famous faces, have been vocal via social media on encouraging fans to stay at home and to not go out unless it is an emergency or for food. All is an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.