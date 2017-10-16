‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling Attempted Suicide Before He Pled Guilty

Mark Salling, who starred on Glee, reportedly attempted suicide this month shortly before striking a plea deal in his child porn case.

On August 22, the 35-year-old actor cut both of his wrists in his L.A. area home, TMZ reports. He reportedly “freaked out” and began screaming for help from his roommate, who discovered Salling bleeding and called 911.

The paramedics came to his home and treated Salling, putting him into an ambulance and rushing him to the hospital.

Salling was taken for psychiatric evaluation and was taken to a rehab facility for psychological issues several days later.

Pictures of Salling in public that have surfaced in recent weeks show him frequently wearing long sleeves to allegedly hide the scarring on his arms.

Earlier this month, Salling agreed to a plea deal in his child porn case. After conducting an investigation, authorities found more than 50,000 inappropriate images of child porn on his personal computer.

While the judge has yet to impose a sentence, the prosecution recommended that Salling spend 4 to 7 years behind bars.

Despite the reports, Salling’s attorney claims that the story about his suicide attempt is not true.

“Mark is physically fine and Mark is spending time atoning and working on himself,” his lawyer said.