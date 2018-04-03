Mark Burnett Posts Photo of Recovering Son Following His Hospitalization

Mark Burnett’s son is on the mend following his hospitalization a week ago.

The reality TV producer known for shows like Survivor and Big Brother shared a photo Monday taken inside a hospital of his 20-year-old son, Cameron, with wires hanging from his chest as he lifted his shirt.

“Cameron Burnett. In every challenge you have the toughest mental attitude I’ve ever seen,” the proud father, 57, wrote in the caption. “Stoic, Thoughtful, Grateful and Affirmative All at once and every day. Seriously son…. you are amazing. The Holy Spirit is always with you.”

Many of Burnett’s Instagram followers responded to the post with prayers and encouragement for Cameron. Burnett’s ex-wife and Cameron’s mother, Dianne J. Burnett, wrote in the comments that Cameron is “completely healed.”

Cameron celebrated Easter Sunday with his family and appeared in photos shared by both his mother and his stepmother, Roma Downey.

“My Everything,” Dianne J. Burnett wrote beneath a photo of Cameron and his brother James. “[A] mothers love is endless.” In addition to Cameron, Burnett and Dianne also share son James.

Downey, who wed Burnett in 2007, also posted multiple photos of Cameron on her Instagram story, including him alongside James and Mark.

Downey shared the news that something was wrong last week when she asked her Instagram followers to pray for her stepson. She wrote that she and Burnett were bringing Cameron home from the hospital and hoping to restore him back to “perfect health.”

In a statement to PEOPLE provided by a Burnett family spokesperson, the couple said on Monday, March 26, “Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA.”

In 2014, Cameron reportedly underwent brain tumor surgery. At the time, Pastor Rick Warren tweeted asking for prayers for Cameron, writing that the then-teen was suffering complications from the surgery.

“PRAY for my friend Cameron Burnett in ICU with serious complications from brain tumor surgery,” Warren tweeted at the time. “Cam is Mark Burnett’s son.”

Dianne also used Instagram to update her followers on her son’s health over the weekend.

“Thank you God Angels and Spirit guides for watching over my angel,” she wrote. “#pray #heal #godspeed #believe #familyfirst Life is a precious gift.”

Dianne also posted a photo of Cameron, James and Mark sitting together in a hospital room at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Last week, Downey thanked her followers for their well-wishes and messages of support.

“Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so grateful! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving.”