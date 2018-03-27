Mark Burnett’s Son Hospitalized 4 Years After Brain Surgery

Mark Burnett’s 20-year-old son Cameron Burnett was recently hospitalized, though he’s now on the mend following his stay.

Cameron’s stepmother, Roma Downey, shared the news in a series of Instagram posts last week, writing that she and her husband were bringing Cameron home from the hospital and hoping to restore him back to “perfect health.”

In a statement to People provided by a Burnett family spokesperson, the couple said on Monday, “Our family is so thankful for all the prayers over the last few days. We are relieved to have Cameron back home with us and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing care he received at UCLA.”

Mark shares Cameron with ex Dianne J. Burnett, and the pair also shares son James. Four years ago, Cameron underwent brain tumor surgery in 2014. At the time, Pastor Rick Warren tweeted asking for prayers for Cameron, writing that the then-teen was suffering complications from the surgery.

Cameron’s mother, Dianne, also used Instagram to update her followers on her son’s health over the weekend.

“Thank you God Angels and Spirit guides for watching over my angel,” she wrote. “#pray #heal #godspeed #believe #familyfirst Life is a precious gift.”

Dianne also posted a photo of Cameron, James and Mark sitting together in a hospital room at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

On Monday, Downey thanked her followers for their well-wishes and messages of support.

“Thanking God for answered prayers for our family and to everyone out there who prayed with us this week THANK YOU,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are so grateful! We are joyfully saying prayers of thanksgiving.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gabriel Olsen