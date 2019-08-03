Mario Lopez Seen on Set of ‘Extra’ Amid Rumors of Him Soon to Be Fired From ‘Access Hollywood’

Mario Lopez appeared chipper on the set of Extra despite rumors he’s being fired from the show. The actor-turned-TV host is under fire for making comments about parents who allow their children to transition genders, according to Daily Mail.

Per the outlet’s reporting, Lopez was seen talking with fans in the crowd, and appeared in good spirits. He posed for selfies with people in attendance. Meanwhile rumors about him being removed from his hosting duties gained traction.

A number of reports have surfaced on Radar Online stating that NBC is considering firing him from Access Hollywood over his transgender comments, which caused a stir with the public. Meetings are being held to discuss his fate on the show.

“The execs at NBC held an emergency meeting yesterday [Thursday] to discuss Mario’s future with the show because they do not see how they can just let this fly,” a source told the outlet.

Lopez apologized for his comments, but the source claimed it meant “nothing at all. All it does is solidify that he was aware that his comments were transphobic and hurtful.”

Another source told Radar Online NBC intends to keep Lopez on despite the controversy.

It all started when Lopez appeared on The Candace Owens Show in June. During the interview, Owens talked about a “weird trend” coming out of Hollywood, noting Charlize Theron’s reveal that her 7-year-old daughter Jackson identifies as a transgender girl.

Theron told Daily Mail in April that she’s raising Jackson to be a girl based on her personal preference.

“I thought she was a boy, too, until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!’” the actress revealed at the time.

Lopez said he didn’t understand how parents could allow their young children to make such a decision. He claimed it was “dangerous” and called it “alarming.”

“My God if you’re 3 years old, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then … it’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on,” he said.

Lopez went on to say, “I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids, but at the same time, you got to be the adult in the situation.”

He claimed a child’s “formative years” would be a more appropriate time to talk about that, adding that any time before that is “way too young.” Lopez apologized after facing backlash over the comments.

“The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful,” he said.

Still, some fans are calling for his firing.