Mario Batali Spotted for First Time Since Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Mario Batali was seen out for the first time since four women accused him of sexual harassment earlier this month.

Batali was seen outside in New York City on Wednesday. He was still wearing his signature shorts, with sneakers, a black vest and a scarf, according to photos published by Us Weekly. He was easily recognizable, despite a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Back on Dec. 11, four women came forward to accuse Batali of sexual harassment in an expose published by Eater New York. One of the allegations came as recent as October 2017, when a B&B employee accused Batali of inappropriate behavior.

Batali agreed to step away from his B&B Hospitality Group, which he co-owns with Joe Bastianich. Batali also left ABC’s The Chew, and was formally fired on Dec. 14.

Batali has also lost business interests, with both Walmart and Target dropping products endorsed by him.

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” Batali wrote in an email to his website subscribers last week. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team.”

That email was criticized for including a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls under the apology.