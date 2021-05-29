Marilyn Manson Faces New Sexual Misconduct Allegations in Lawsuit By Ex Girlfriend

✖

Marilyn Manson is facing yet another legal matter. Deadline reported on Friday that Manson has been accused of rape by an ex-girlfriend, who is referred to as "Jane Doe" in their lawsuit. This allegation comes after several others, including Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco, accused the rocker of abuse.

In the lawsuit, Manson's ex-girlfriend claimed that she began dating the rocker, whose real name is Brian Warner, in 2011. She alleged that Manson showed her a video that he kept locked in a safe. The video allegedly showcased a graphic depiction of abuse towards a fan after Manson's appearance with his band at the Hollywood Bowl in 1996. Jane Doe claimed that the video depicted a fan who was forced to drink urine and threatened with a gun. A source claimed to TMZ that this video was a part of a scripted short film project that was ultimately shelved.

Due to the alleged nature of the video, Manson's ex-girlfriend reportedly felt afraid for her life. The lawsuit also alleged that Jane Doe went to return a key to the musician's home at one point, during which he allegedly raped her and threatened her life. At this time, Manson's camp has not responded to these claims. As previously mentioned, these new allegations come months after Wood, who was formerly in a relationship with Manson, claimed that the rocker was abusive towards her when they were together. Additionally, Bianco made similar claims about Manson.

Bianco claimed that she was subject to physical and sexual violence while she was in a relationship with Manson. She even alleged that Manson cut her with a knife and that she did not resist. The GoT actor explained, "I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety." Manson denied Bianco's claims. He also issued a statement in which he denied any abuse allegations against him.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," he wrote on Instagram. “But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."