Marie Osmond Reveals Photo of New Granddaughter, Who’s Currently Hospitalized in NICU

Marie Osmond is celebrating the birth of her newborn granddaughter Maude just days after asking fans for prayers after her birth.

The longtime singer took to Twitter Tuesday to reveal the name of her family’s newest addition, as well as updating fans that the little baby was still in the NICU but was doing well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with revealing Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep’s first photo, she thanked “everyone for the prayers” after asking for fan support when the baby was first born last week.

So grateful to welcome my newest #granddaughter, Brianna & David’s first child Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep into the world👶🏻🌎 She is still in the hospital, but is doing very well! 🥰 Thank you everyone for the prayers, it means so much to us! ❤ #schwepicbaby pic.twitter.com/X1djdqyz0D — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) May 28, 2019

Osmond also shared a sweet, black-and-white image of the baby in a blanket decorated with hearts.

Fans of the singer and soon-to-be new The Talk co-host replied to the touching photo showering the baby with compliments and wishing her well.

“She’s so precious! Congratulations to Brianna, David, [and] your entire family! So happy she is doing very well. Praying she gets to come home soon so her parents & you can wrap your arms around her [and] enjoy LOTS of baby snuggles,” one fan wrote in response to the sweet photo.

“So happy to hear she is doing well!!! I pray she gets to go home soon!!” another user commented.

“Babies are such a perfect gift from God! What a wonderful blessing you have there,” a third user wrote.

Osmond spoke with PEOPLE Thursday revealing that her daughter Brianna, 21, and her cinematographer husband Dave Schwep, 42, had welcomed a baby girl.

“My daughter, Brianna, gave birth to a beautiful little girl. Mom is doing well and my granddaughter is currently in a pediatric ICU. Thankfully, the prognosis looks great for our little angel,” Osmond said in a statement. “We are grateful she is in exceptional hands with her team of doctors and nurses. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers.”

The new born weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was taken to the NICU in one of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Asking for prayers for my precious granddaughter born this evening 6lbs 10 ounces,” she tweeted at the time. “So thankful she was able to be taken to children’s ICU in one of our amazing @CMNHospitals #gratitude that she is in their care!”

Osmond did not share specifics as to why her granddaughter had to be taken to the NICU after being born.

Brianna is one of Osmond’s eight children. She also has three other daughters, Jessica, 31; Rachael, 30; and Abigail, 16; as well as four sons, Stephen, 26; Brandon, 22; Matthew, 21; and Michael, who died by suicide at 19.