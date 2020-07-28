Marie Osmond Mourns Death of Longtime Friend

Marie Osmond is mourning the loss of one of her longtime friends. On July 19, the singer and actress took to Instagram to reveal that her "very dear friend" Bill Waite, whom she had known since she was 16, had died following a battle with cancer. She expressed her heartbreak in a post in which she shared a throwback photo of herself and Waite.

Sharing her loss, Osmond reflected on how she and Waite first met, revealing that he "started working for our family when I was 16 years old." She said that Waite sold merchandise for the Osmonds while they were on tour and while in Vegas in an effort to "put himself through college." According to The Talk co-host, Waite "ended up becoming a very successful attorney and worked with us on many many projects throughout the years." She said that the last project she had worked on with Waite "was for [Paul Mitchell] and their gracious contributions to [CMN Hospitals]." She concluded her message by extending "love and prayers" to Waite's wife, Donna, "the children and family during this difficult time."

Osmond's 265,000 Instagram followers were quick to respond, sending the celeb their condolences and messages of support. In one comment, a fan said that they were "so sorry for your loss," another writing, "very sorry for you, Marie, for losing a friend." Several others said that they were "sending prayers and love to all."

Osmond's tribute to her friend came just after she mourned the loss of somebody else: Benjamin Keough, the 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley and the grandson of Elvis Presley. After Keough died by suicide on July 12, Osmond opened up during a segment on The Talk about how his death "hit very close to home," as she lost her own son, Michael, to suicide in 2010.

"It's very close to home for me," Osmond said, according to Too Fab. "When I heard the news, I just sat back and I relived it all again. I know exactly what she's going through. And it brought back all those feelings of the first time I saw him… That realization, especially for Lisa – I mean, it's her baby, her boy, you know. And I know the grieving she has to be going through. It's really difficult."

Osmond went on to extend her "deepest love and compassion" to Presley and her family. Presley is also mom to Riley Keough, 31, and twin daughters, Harper and Finley, 11.