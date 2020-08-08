Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Their Mom, Makes Sexual Abuse and Satanic Ritual Claims

Mariah Carey's sister Alison Carey has made some very serious claims about her mother, Patricia Carey. According to Page Six, Carey alleged that Patricia let strangers abuse her when she was 10 years old and that she was made to watch videos of vile sexual acts and sacrifices during satanic rituals. The publication noted that she made these allegations at the beginning of the year.

Carey reportedly wants to use New York's Child Victims Act, which temporarily waives the statute of limitations in cases with those who are underage, in order to sue her mother. She claimed that the alleged abuse that she suffered as a child led to PTSD, depression, and drug abuse. Based on court documents that Page Six obtained, Carey alleged that her mom "allowed and encouraged" strangers "to engage in sexual acts" with her when she was "approximately 10 years of age." She also claimed that her mother forced her to “witness adults engaged in sexual acts with both adults and children during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices."

As a result of these alleged actions, Carey said that she developed "post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and major depression." She claimed that those issues led her to “her misuse of both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counseling." According to the court documents, “Plaintiff now demands compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress." Carey is said to be representing herself in this case. Aside from the summons that she filed in February which detailed all of these allegations, she has yet to file a full complaint about these claims.

Apparently, this isn't the first time that Carey has opened up regarding these allegations. Back in 2018 during an interview with The Sun, she claimed that a family member used to take her to "rituals" in the mornings, telling the publication, "The ceremonies or rituals were always between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and they weren’t every week as far as I can remember – just certain dates." She added, "everyone would wear long robes with black hoods." Carey's mother Patricia, who is a former singer with the Metropolitan Opera, has yet to respond to these allegations. Page Six attempted to reach her for comment but they were not able to get in contact with her.