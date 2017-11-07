Mariah Carey Underwent Weight Loss Surgery After Fat Shamers Attacked Her

Mariah Carey couldn’t shake body shamers’ criticism of her growing figure, so she went under the knife to shave off those insecurities.

The pop superstar underwent weight loss surgery last month, Page Six reports. She opted for gastric sleeve surgery, performed by a top surgeon in Beverly Hills, California.

The procedure — which others celebs like Abby Lee Miller and Mama June have undergone — involves removing 85 percent of a patient’s stomach to help them feel satiated with less food.

The “We Belong Together” singer went under the knife after fat shamers slammed her look earlier this year.

“Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers,” a source told Page Six.

The source added that Carey had undergone the procedure about a month ago and “is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”

Gastric sleeve surgery only requires a small incision, meaning scarring is minimal and the recovery time is fast.

Though Carey isn’t currently performing shows, she stepped out to perform a tribute to Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld at a V Magazine dinner in late October.

The singer stunned in a sparkling, form-fitting black dress and she couldn’t stop smiling throughout the event. Perhaps it was because she felt more confident since having weight loss surgery, or because she was cryptically throwing shade at ex-fiance James Packer by wearing her $10 million former engagement ring.

Carey may have chosen the timing of her surgery so she could debut her slimmer look in her new Las Vegas residency. The singer reportedly signed a new residency contract with The Venetian to begin in March 2018, The Blast revealed Tuesday.

She may have also chosen to have her stomach sliced after losing the drive to keep up with the intense diet regimen she admitted to keeping last year.

“It’s really hard. My diet, you would hate it,” Carey told E! News last year. “All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it.”