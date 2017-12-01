Mariah Carey Shows off Slim Figure After Dropping 25 Pounds

Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities! 😘💖🎄🎅@aidshealthcare #AHFWAD #IAMAHF #AHF30 pic.twitter.com/BoBaGnn8cz — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 30, 2017

Mariah Carey has debuted a slim new figure after reportedly dropping around 25 pounds from weight-loss surgery.

Posting a photo of herself rocking a form-fitting black dress in a recording studio, Carey wrote on Twitter, “Feeling better and back at work! Looking forward to seeing you today at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert and then starting the Christmas tour festivities!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Carey took the stage at the World AIDS Day 2017 concert which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

The 47-year-old mother of two also wore a similar sleek black dress for that performance and even shared a photo of herself and her children backstage at the event.

On our way to New York! First show on Saturday at the Beacon theater, can’t wait!! 🎄🎉 And thank you to the incredibly talented lamb for making this shirt “Supernatural” for Roc and Roe! 😘♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 1, 2017 at 1:08am PST

While Carey’s last album was 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, she’s spent much of the year teasing a possible new album sometime soon.

Earlier this year the singer put out a single, “I Don’t,” which features rapper YG, and that track peaked at #35 on the U.S. R&B charts.