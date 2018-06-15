Mariah Carey Flaunts New Slim Figure in Curve-Hugging Dress

Mariah Carey recently showed off her new slim figure in a curve-hugging black dress while attending the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner.

In a photo shared from the event to her social media, the pop-music diva can been seen posing in the eye-catching outfit while standing next to producer Jermaine Dupri and R&B singer Usher.

“Congratulations [Jermaine Dupri] on getting inducted into the [Songwriters Hall of Fame]!! See ya in the studio to continue making magic,” the songstress wrote in a caption on the photo.

Many of her fans have commented on the photo, with a number of them complimenting how “beautiful” she looks.

“This picture is everything. First off. Mariah, you look STUNNING,” one fan said. “Second off, you and Usher both had the #1 albums of 2004 and 2005, both connected by Jermaine Dupri. SO appropriate that you two are joining him.”

Many of her fans shared that they felt she too deserved to be acknowledged by the Songwriters Hall of Fame, as one person said, “it should have been u queen.”

“Yours is coming sweetie, you were heavily involved writing in 17 #1 songs, and one of the best selling christmas songs of all time,” another fan tweeted.”

Still there were many other fans who focused more on the fact that Carey has not put out a new album since 2014, but has been promising that another project is on the way.

One follower urged her to “get back in that studio” while another called her a “skinny legend” and said, “we need new music.”

Carey recently spoke about the fact that she has struggled with not being seen as a songwriter in the past, explaining that most people only think of her as a “diva.”

“They don’t think ‘songwriter.’ But I look at myself as a songwriter first, and then a singer. That’s what I love to do the most,” she said, later adding, “It’s something that I think a lot of people don’t give women enough credit for, unless they are known visually as someone strumming a guitar, or they’re behind a piano most of the time.”

While there is no official word on when Carey will drop a new project, she did previously confirm that she is actively working on new music.