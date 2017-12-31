Mariah Carey Reportedly Has a Plan to Combat Icy New Year’s Eve Weather

After a lip-syncing disaster at last year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, Mariah Carey is not only looking to redeem herself this year at the New Year’s event, but will also be braving the cold, icy weather.

While Page Six has reported that Carey will not be taking any chances after failing to do a sound check last year and rehearsing ahead of the live show, her performance this year will be fraught with peril and ice — sort of.

TMZ reports that Carey, who will be performing two songs onstage, will be “scrambling” to get to where she is because of the chance to stay warm.

According to the news agency, the plan is for Carey to “somehow get from the stage to the area where the ball drops so she can countdown the New Year with Ryan Seacrest.” However, difficulty arises as ball is a good distance from the stage and “getting the singer from point A to point B is dicey.”

TMZ sources further add that the solution to keep Carey warm and happy is to “put [her] in a chair and literally roll her from the stage to the ball.”

The forecast for New York City tomorrow will be 13 degrees Fahrenheit, with winds moving 12 mph. The Weather Network adds that a major storm will make its way that night.