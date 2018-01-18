Mariah Carey Sued Over Cancelled Concerts

Mariah Carey better put some tea on the stove, because a new lawsuit might put her in hot water.

Carey was scheduled to perform two shows on her “Sweet Sweet Fantasy” tour for a South American promotion Fenix in Argentina and Chile back in 2016. She pulled out before the shows happened and sued Fenix on claims that she wasn’t paid and her brand was damaged as a result.

Devastated my shows in Chile, Argentina & Brazil had to be cancelled. My fans deserve better than how some of these promoters treated them. https://t.co/zuEXQL12Ek — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 26, 2016

However, TMZ reports it has obtained documents showing Carey was paid nearly 75% of what was agreed upon for the concerts, approximately $703,100. The site reports Fenix has now filed a countersuit against Carey, saying she pulled out of the events after low tickets sales at three concerts in Brazil and that she defamed the promotion for claiming it was there fault she cancelled.

While Carey’s lawsuit is still pending, TMZ reports the new lawsuit is for $3 million.

The five-time Grammy winner has had an eventful 2018, starting out with redemption from last year’s New Year’s Eve performance by singing again in Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this past December, without any technical mishaps.

After ending her engagement to Australian billionaire James Packer in early 2016, Carey has also tried to bounce back in her dating life. She was most recently seen again with pop singer Bryan Tanaka.