Watch Mariah Carey’s Holiday Toast: ‘Merry Christmas One and All’

Mariah Carey is unquestionably one of the most festive people around, and the singer continued to share her holiday spirit with a Christmas toast.

Carey used social media on Monday to share a video of herself and a group celebrating a set of successful concerts across the pond in London and Manchester. The group toasts with what appears to be champagne, letting out a cheer before Carey exclaims, “Merry Christmas one and all!”

Decked in a holiday-themed ensemble, the singer beamed as she toasted her team’s efforts.

“Cheers, toast..#grateful,” she captioned the clip. “Thank you Manchester and London for being incredible audiences!”

Carey is currently on her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour, bringing her unique brand of holiday cheer to stops around the world. The show sees Carey tackle holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” as well as her own iconic songs, including the track the tour is named after. She also included non-holiday fare like hits “Emotion” and “We Belong Together.”

The elusive chanteuse will next take her show to Las Vegas for a run of shows before the holiday arrives.

Photo Credit: Getty / Samir Hussein