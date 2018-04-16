Mariah Carey’s Ex-Manager Sues for Alleged Civil Rights Violations

Mariah Carey’s former manager, Stella Bulochnikov, is planning to sue the singer for over an alleged civil rights violation and accusing her of sexual harassment.

Bulochnikov worked with Carey for nearly three years before they parted ways in November of 2017. On Friday, Bulochnikov filed a summons in New York, expressing her intent to sue the singer, according to a report by Page Six. She claims that Carey violated the U.S. Civil Rights Act, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, and breached their contract in the course of her employment.

Bulochnikov’s sexual harassment claim is apparently unrelated to the lawsuit. According to TMZ, she claims that Carey was constantly naked around her, and often did sexual things in her presence. She also said Carey has a debilitating substance abuse problem, including alcohol and prescription medication. She told the outlet that the singer, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2001, often goes off of her medication.

A representative for Carey denied all of Bulochnikov’s accusations, saying: “If this frivolous and baseless claim is filed, we will defend against it vigorously and successfully.”

Carey fired Bulochnikov last fall when she was offered a deal with Roc Nation. However, the former manager says that she was in the middle of a three year contract, and is entitled to the rest of that payment. She is suing for damages and interest, along with the rest of her money.

In November, Bulochnikov issued a joint statment with Carey in regards to her firing.

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” it read. “During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey‘s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”

Bulochnikov orchestrated Carey’s short-lived reality show, Mariah’s World, which was cancelled last year. She also stood by the singer after her tantrum over the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performance in December of 2016, calling the technical failures “sabotage.”

When Carey fired Bulochnikov, there were widespread reports that the split was not amicable.

“[Mariah’s] cleaning house,” an insider told Page Six. “She is getting legitimate people, assistants, a lawyer, and Stella is not happy about it.”