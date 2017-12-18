Mariah Carey Sparkles in Sexy Dress by the Christmas Tree

Mariah Carey is feeling festive!

The holiday-loving singer has been performing a series of concerts highlighting the season, and the star used Instagram late Sunday night to post a dazzling snap sharing a little holiday cheer with her followers.

In the post-concert photo, Carey dons one of her performance costumes, a sparkling red getup with gold rope detailing. The singer accessorized the look with a pair of sparkling earrings and an ear-to-ear smile as she posed in front of a brightly lit tree.

“Happy Holidays #lambily,” Carey wrote to her fans. “Thank you for coming out and making it so festive! #backstage #moments #vegas#AIWFCIY.”

The elusive chanteuse is currently on her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour, bringing her unique brand of holiday cheer to stops around the world. The show sees Carey tackle holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Silent Night” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” as well as her own iconic songs, including the track the tour is named after. She also included non-holiday fare like hits “Emotion” and “We Belong Together.”

Carey has two shows left at The Colosseum in Las Vegas before wrapping up her holiday trek.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @mariahcarey