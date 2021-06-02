Margot Robbie’s Wild Orange Hair From 29th Birthday Celebration Revealed

Margot Robbie turned 29 back in July, and the actor celebrated the occasion with a party in Paris, France. Thanks to Robbie’s makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, fans are now getting a peek at Robbie’s birthday look, which included a neon orange bobbed wig.

On Friday, Dubroff shared a Flashback Friday post of Robbie at her party, sharing a photo of the 29-year-old smiling and wearing a black shirt and hat patterned with stars, a face full of glitter makeup and the bright wig.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wigs, Glitter, Crazy Friends… it was a big 29th..#margotrobbie #FBF #tgif,” Dubroff wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) on Sep 27, 2019 at 6:27am PDT

Robbie was in the City of Lights over the summer to promote Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, working with Dubroff and her hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, to prepare for the numerous press events she attended in support of the movie along with her birthday party.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in September, Dubroff, Scarlett and Robbie dished on the star’s beauty inspiration, including her look for her birthday party, naming “Paris in July, for sure” as the most fun they’ve had working together.

“It was my birthday and it was — it was a big one,” Robbie said, one that involved wigs, glitter, clubs, friends. “It was a big 29th.”

“You would’ve thought it was her 30th,” Scarlett added.

The Australian star is notoriously private, and has not shared any photos from the celebration on her own Instagram account, often preferring to keep her personal life separate from her work, though she does share the occasional snap featuring family and friends.

“We always have a mood board put together for press tour, or phase that we’re going through,” Scarlett added of the group’s approach to Robbie’s beauty looks. “Right now the mood board is all kind of late ’80s, early ’90s models, some perms — which sounds a little scary, but the more natural looking ones that have a lot of texture to them.”

“When I think of Margot, I think of golden girl,” Dubroff said. “It’s all about a pop of gold on the eye. Everything else is kind of easy. Natural tones, but with a pop. Like a piece of jewelry on the eye.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Valerie Macon