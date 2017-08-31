Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I

Margot Robbie completely transformed her look for her new role as Queen Elizabeth I.

Robbie debuted her bold new look while filming in London for the upcoming movie Mary Queen of Scots. The film will chronicle the Scottish queen’s unsuccessful attempt to overthrow Queen Elizabeth I for the English crown. Mary Queen of Scots was imprisoned and eventually executed for her actions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Suicide Squad actress completely immersed herself into the character. She traded in her blood locks and flawless skin for a partially shaved head with red hair and a blotchy complexion. It is reported that Queen Elizabeth I had such bad skin due to a scars from smallpox.

A post shared by @thedailyavenue on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

On set, Robbie was spotted wearing a traditional Tudor outfit, which included a corset, jacket and wide buckled skirt.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan will star as Mary Queen of Scots in the film. British actor Joe Alwyn, who happens to be Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend, will play the role of Dudley, Queen Elizabeth I’s counselor and lover.

The upcoming film is based on the 2004 biography The True Life of Mary Stuart, which was written by John Guy. The movie is set to hit theaters in 2018.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Margot Robbie