'Barbie' Nearly Had a Pair of Queen Elizabeth Cameos in a Hilarious Cut Scene

Barbie was already a stacked success at the box office, full of cameos and fun jokes that helped win audiences over. But according to a familiar voice in the film, we almost got another special "generational" scene.

According to a chat with Variety, Helen Mirren revealed she was meant to do more share a scene with Olivia Colman, stepping in front of the camera to share a scene with her fellow Queen Elizabeth. "It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses," Mirren tells the outlet. "She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off."

You can really picture Colman's comedy chops playing very well here opposite Mirren, who was always the choice for the narrator according to the interview. The script from Greta Gerwig didn't list the role as "Narrator," instead just saying it's Helen Mirren.

Pretty high praise for the legendary actress and real-life Dame. Colmon has a CBE, which isn't anything to be sad about but it's just a step or two below. She'll get there.