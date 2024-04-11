Margot Robbie Is Making a 'Monopoly' Movie

Robbie has signed on to develop a film adaptation of this iconic board game following the success of 'Barbie.'

Margot Robbie signed on to develop a movie adaptation of the board game Monopoly, fans learned this week. Robbie's LuckyChap production banner will work with Lionsgate to adapt this Hasbro property for the big screen. Lionsgate announced the project at CinemaCon 2024 on Wednesday.

Robbie will work with partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara on Monopoly, according to a report by IndieWire. Hasbro Entertainment will also produce. Previous plans for a Monopoly movie were in place with comedian Kevin Hart to star, but he is now reportedly out. So far, no casting has been announced for this project, nor plot details or a projected release date.

It looks like Robbie and LuckyChap are chasing the success of Barbie with other movies based on nostalgic toys and games. The company announced plans for a film adaptation of The Sims a few weeks ago, with Kate Herron directing and co-writing the script with Briony Redman. Again, Robbie is developing the idea with McNamara and Ackerley.

Hasbro has over 30 screen adaptations in development, including a Dungeons & Dragons series for Paramount+ to follow up on the success of the movie, Honor Among Thieves. As always, development is no guarantee of production, so not all of those projects are likely to see the light of day.

Monopoly was first released as a board game in 1935, and has evolved and adapted a lot over the years. Nearly half a billion copies have been sold, and different versions of the game incorporate real-life locations, fictional franchises, and changes to real-life infrastructure. Players move around the board while trading properties and developing them to add value. With no established characters or stories to work with, it's unclear what form this film adaptation will take.

Whatever the case, Robbie, McNamara, and Ackerley are clearly excited. They issued a statement on Wednesday saying: "Monopoly is a top property – pun fully intended. Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro."

Meanwhile, Lionsgate executive Adam Fogelson said: 'I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap. They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care, and join Monopoly with a clear point of view. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster."

Monopoly and The Sims are in the works now, but there's no word on when either might go into production or premiere. Barbie is streaming now on Max.