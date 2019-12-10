Cara Delevingne Twitter Account Tweets ‘Me and Ashley Broke Up,’ Deleted 20 Minutes Later

Cara Delevingne and Ashely Benson’s relationship status is hanging in limbo after the Carnival Row actress shared a cryptic tweet suggesting they had called it quits. After nearly a year and a half of dating, Delevingne on Monday night took to the social media platform to tweet “Me and Ashley broke up,” before deleting it roughly 20 minutes later, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson may have called it quits. After dating for nearly a year and a half, Delevingne posted on Twitter Monday, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The Tweet has since been deleted, and no similar posts have been shared on social media since then. #AListGossip pic.twitter.com/IdKK9L5I99 — A-List Gossip (@list_gossip) December 10, 2019

Although the tweet, posted at 9:40 p.m., disappeared just as abruptly as it had appeared, it sparked immediate cause for concern among the couple’s followers and fans.

“I almost cried after learning that ashley benson and cara delevingne broke up,” one person reacted to the news.

“cara delevingne and ashley benson broke up????? love is FAKE,” another tweeted.

At this time, neither Delevingne nor Benson have reacted to the tweet or their possible breakup, though it seems likely that the actress’ account had been hacked. As JustJaredJr points out, beginning at around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Delevingne’s Twitter account began rapidly posting tweets, including, along with the breakup announcement, a fake iPhone giveaway and a link asking for donations to be made to a Venmo page.

All of the tweets were quickly taken down, presumably when Delevingne and her team regained control of her account. While Delevingne and Benson’s relationship status may still be murky, just days ago Delevingne was seen gushing over the Pretty Little Liars alum’s most recent Instagram post.

After Benson shared a nearly-nude photo of herself wearing just knee-high boots, jewelry, and a jacket last Thursday, Delevingne candidly wrote “tell me about it” in the comments section after Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented on the picture with a draw-dropping emoji. Benson responded by writing, “[Cara Delevingne] [black heart emoji] I love you.”

The couple were first linked in August of 2018 when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, though they remained mum about their relationship until June of this year when Delevingne confirmed they were dating ahead of the TrevorLIVE Gala.

Over the summer, Delevingne and Benson even moved in together, with sources claiming that Benson “sold her house in Los Angeles” and “moved into Cara’s place there.” They have even been at the center of numerous engagement rumors, which they have yet to comment on.