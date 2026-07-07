Maren Morris Reveals Big Career Update

Maren Morris is preparing to take a break from life on the road after wrapping up her current tour.

The Grammy-winning singer told Today on July 3 that her dreamGIRL Tour will be her last for the foreseeable future as she shifts her focus to songwriting, spending more time with her family and exploring new creative opportunities.

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“This is sort of my last tour for a bit, because I want to be able to free think more and be in the studio more, and just figure out what I want to say next,” Morris said. “It’s been 10 years of touring, so no real time to stop and truly be creative unless I carve out the time.”

The tour is scheduled to conclude Aug. 15 with a performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Morris, 36, said another major reason for stepping away from touring is her young son, who is preparing to start kindergarten.

“I’m excited to go home a little bit more after this run,” she said. “So we’ll do this string of shows, knock it out, and I’ll go home. My son is starting kindergarten, and I really wanted to be off the road when that began. I’ll just get back in the studio and figure out what the eff happens next.”

Although fans may be hoping the break leads directly to another album, Morris said she is open to pursuing different creative projects.

One possibility is writing music for Broadway.

“Oh my gosh, yes!” she said when asked about the idea. “I love Broadway. I’ve grown up on musicals. I played Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors during my junior year of high school….That’s always been the dream.”

Morris said writing songs for the 2024 animated film The Wild Robot, which earned a Golden Globe nomination, inspired her to consider other storytelling formats.

“I had never written for films,” she said. “I feel like Broadway is such a storytelling medium, and you get more time. So I would love to do something like that, write for a musical.”

The singer has also been making headlines away from the stage. Morris was among the guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent wedding and later shared photos from the celebration on Instagram.

In addition to showing off her wedding attire, Morris gave fans a look at one of the party favors handed out to guests: an embroidered handkerchief featuring the couple’s wedding date and the lyric “so it’s gonna be forever” from Swift’s hit song “Blank Space.”