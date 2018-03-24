Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Stands up for March for Our Lives: ‘All Bets Are Off’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shown his support for Saturday’s March for Our Lives rallies across the country.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star took to Twitter on Saturday morning to send a message to all those marching. In the message, he pushed for lawmakers to take action and “protect our children.”

“I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself,” Johnson said. “When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day.”

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action – it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

Along with the message, Johnson tweeted out a photo of the ongoing March for Our Lives event in Washington D.C. It shows a large crowd of activists holding up signs pushing for gun control and school safety reform.

Reactions from Johnson’s followers were mixed, as to be expected.

Many of the arguments that have been debated around the country in recent weeks were brought up, with some siding with the former WWE star and others bashing him for his support.

“Kids? Not just kids. EVERYONE,” one fan replied. “Children, adults, seniors, everyone. We don’t need war weapons for hunting… If we’re gonna have an open dialogue, let’s start with banning assault rifles!”

Another fan wrote, “Gun owners are open for a dialogue as well. But both sides have to heard, and facts recognized.”

Kids? Not just kids. EVERYONE. #ProtectEveryoneFromGunViolence. Children, adults, seniors, everyone. We don’t need war weapons for hunting… If we’re gonna have an open dialogue, let’s start with banning assault rifles! #MarchForOurLives #BanAssaultWeapons — Walter M Reynolds Jr (@WalterMReynolds) March 24, 2018

Don’t do what? Support kids whose only wish is not to be gunned down at school for no reason? What an awful person he is for supporting them. — Boo and Whatnot. (@HadoukenMorris) March 24, 2018