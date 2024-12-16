DOE has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season. The gospel singer, 36, is officially a mom after welcoming her first child, a baby boy named Shiloh, with her husband Orlando Palmer last month.

The happy couple announced their adorable new family member in a joint Instagram video on Dec. 11 documenting the birth and the sweet family moments shared after. In the caption, DOE announced, “My baby, Shiloh, is here. He is a month old tomorrow and we are so in love with our baby boy.”

She also shared a message of thanks to Frankie James Photography “for capturing these beautiful photos.” In their own post, the photographer congratulated the new parents, writing, “Shiloh is so blessed to have parents like @doejonesmusic & @iamsonmusic to care for him, teach him and love him the way he will be! — The purity of emotion and love on set was present in and between every picture taken!”

Confirming little Shiloh’s birth in a statement to PEOPLE, DOE said, “My first child. My beautiful black son has completely changed me. I can’t believe that God has given me the opportunity to steward this little life.” She added that she and Palmer “are so thankful for the blessing of our first child.”

The couple, announced they were expecting back in July as she released her single “Heart of a Human.” Teasing the song’s release, DOE captioned a video from her and Palmer’s August 2023 wedding, “Heart of a Human comes out this Friday on all streaming platforms… Im even more thrilled to be carrying a little heart of my own. Baby Palmer is on the way.”

Just a month after dropping the baby news, DOE and Palmer celebrated a relationship milestone: their first wedding anniversary. Marking the special occasion at the time, DOE reflected on their relationship and their journey to parenthood.

“One year ago today, on a Tuesday….. I walked down the aisle of a beautiful Anglican Church and married my forever lover, “she wrote. “I love you @iamsonmusic. Thank you for being my broad shoulders and safest place, my protector and my encourager. I love you deeply. I’ve had so much fun with you over the past year as your wifey poo and now soon to be baby mamma. Happy very first ANNIVERSARY.”

As the couple announced that they’d officially stepped into their roles as parents, they were met with plenty of congratulations. Responding to the birth announcement, one person wrote, “Congratulations!!! He’s beautiful!!!” Somebody else commented, “I love yall!! Welcome to the world sweet baby!!”