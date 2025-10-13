Mandy Moore Reacts to Death of Diane Keaton, Who Played Her Mom in ‘Because I Said So’

Mandy Moore is heartbroken over the loss of Oscar-winning actress, Diane Keaton. Keaton died at the age of 79 on October 11.

The cause of her death has not been revealed as of yet, but Hollywood friends and co-stars are sharing cherished memories with her. Moore and Keaton starred as mother and daughter in Because I Said So.

Sharing photos from their time on screen together, Moore captioned a carousel of pictures to Instagram: “They say don’t meet your heros but I got to work with one of mine and even call her “mom” for a few months. An honor of a lifetime. What an incandescent human Di is and was. I am so sad she’s gone for all the reasons but also because it felt like she’d be here forever, dazzling us with her talent and charm (and her style, c’mon)!!! One of the very best to ever do it. All my love to her children and loved ones.”

Because I Said So was released in 2007. The romantic comedy tells the story of a meddling mother who tries to set her daughter up with the right man so her kid won’t follow in her footsteps.

Most of the reactions to the film were generally positive. However, many considered it misogynistic in nature. A New York Times review noted the film “is a mild exercise in deliberate mediocrity, with chuckles and heartwarming moments distributed as carefully as nuts in a factory-made brownie.”

A review from the Today Show was a bit more harsh. “Lehmann and his writers are apparently trying to say something about the 21st Century battle of the sexes, but the result is confusion bordering on insult. When does a “chick flick” become misogynistic? “Because I Said So” crosses the line, more than once,” the reviewer noted.

In its first weekend of release, Because I Said So placed second at the box office. By the end of its theatrical run, it earned $69 million globally against a budget of $35 million.