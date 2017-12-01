Mama June Flaunts Incredible Weight Loss Transformation in Skintight Dress

Mama June Shannon is keeping off the nearly 300 pounds she lost over the past year.

In a new photo, Mama June grins in a skintight little black dress with shoulder cut-outs, flaunting her new trim figure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The full photo, which you can see here, was taken in May but released Thursday.

Shannon has been keeping a low profile ever since debuting her final weight loss results in the finale of WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot in April. Tipping the scales at 460 pounds at her heaviest, June weighed 352 pounds at the start of filming last year — and has since dropped to 132 pounds with the help of a personal trainer.

Viewers watched as she spent over $50,000 on weight loss surgeries, including a gastric sleeve surgery and breast augmentation and surgeries to remove excess skin on her arms, stomach and neck.

And while reality TV isn’t usually synonymous with “authentic”, we have to give props to Mama June: From Not to Hot for being transparent about the surgeries and the ups and downs of June’s weight loss.

Mama June flaunts her weight loss in Baywatch suit

A little motivation for your Friday morning! If I can do it anyone can! #mamajunefromnottohot #newyearnewme A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajuneshannon01) on May 5, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

In May, the 37-year-old Georgia native posed for shots in a tight red swimsuit inspired by the ’90s TV favorite, Baywatch. All smiles and petite in frame, Shannon’s transformation is impressive for someone who was once considered overweight.

In 2015, she did the exact same shoot, but the comparisons from then to now are remarkable. She might not be a lifeguard like Pamela Anderson or David Hasselhoff, but she went to great lengths to save her health.

Her trainer, Kenya Crooks, told Entertainment Tonight that Shannon has done a lot of weight training, plyometrics, and running, proving her discipline.

Why Mama June lost the weight

Shannon appeared on The Wendy Williams Show in April, telling Williams that the dramatic weight loss was the right decision. She even talked about how her obsession with the scale was affecting her daughter.

“For me, throughout the years, I’ve been able to drop the weight,” she said. “But maintaining it… I guess I became what you call a ‘scale whore,’ because I was constantly kind of beating myself up… I hate to say it, but Alana kind of started to be like that. I had to back off the scale, because she’s been kind of looking [at the scale, too].”

E! News reports that Shannon spent well over $75,000 to have gastric sleeve surgery, a breast augmentation and skin removal surgery on her stomach, “bat wings,” and “turkey neck.”

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge,” Shannon said in a confessional on From Not to Hot. “Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me — not just physically, but emotionally.”

How Mama June lost the weight

#MamaJune is feeling herself! She stepped out for the first time since revealing her new slimmed-down figure exclusively to PEOPLE. Tap the link in the bio to read more. | ?: Splash News Online A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

While fitness and surgery were a significant part of Mama June’s nearly 300-pound weight loss, her diet also helped shed the pounds.

Her daughters revealed that they don’t keep junk food in the house. While everyone in the family splurges occasionally, for the most part they stick to a clean-eating diet with a focus on vegetables.

Now Mama June is sure she’ll keep the weight off with better food decisions, exercise and portion control. “I can promise you I’m never going back to that size,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m happy where I’m at.”

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, the 37-year-old reality star reveals the harrowing chapter in which her daughter, Pumpkin suffered a brain injury after the family got into a car crash in 2014, and was told by the neurologist she could no longer drink the sugary beverage.

“I was drinking three to four Code Reds a day, and I just went cold turkey that day,” Shannon said.

Shannon’s trainer, Kenya Crooks, suggests for weight loss, to swap soda for fruit-infused water, saying for those who don’t like to drink water by itself, it’s a neat trick to keep you hydrated.

Crooks also recommends replacing unhealthy sweet treats like cupcakes with watermelon to curb sugar cravings sharing that watermelon is basically 92 percent liquid.

Shannon says she learned the hard way that portion control is absolutely essential after having a surgery like the gastric sleeve.

“I’m not going to lie to you: I have thrown up, because you can’t over eat with the gastric sleeve,” she said. “That’s not a thing that I recommend to somebody. You realize what you can and can’t do, and when you do it that one time, you don’t do it again.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Aussie_Gossip