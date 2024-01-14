Major Horror Movie Actress Accused of Assaulting Co-Star

Mia Goth is at the center of a lawsuit stemming from an incident on the set of Maxxxine, the upcoming third entry in Ti West's trilogy that started with X and Pearl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a background actor is accusing Goth, of intentionally kicking them in the head during a scene.

James Hunter filed the suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming the incident caused him to suffer a concussion and other "head trauma symptoms" like loss of memory, confusion, and disorientation. The suit details the incident and the scene itself, which Hunter alleges didn't play out like it said in the script.

"Goth was to run past plaintiff on the ground; and, in some instances, step over him, look down at him, and continue to run," the lawsuit reads. He adds that the scene took at least four takes to film, with the fourth being the one where Goth allegedly nearly stepped on Hunter.

The suit continues to allege that he informed the second assistant director John Hall and it led to the actress being told to "be careful" with her steps. The next take allegedly saw Goth "intentionally" kick him in the head. He allegedly told Hall about the kick, who then would have told director Ti West, but no medical assistance was offered.

Hunter also alleges that Goth confronted him in the bathroom, claiming she laughed at him, belittled him, and "dared" him to do something about it. This leads to his final allegation, where he says he was informed by email and phone by the casting company that she was off the production for two remaining days of filming. He adds that was allegedly banned from the set and "no reason was given" for his removal.

According to the suit, Hunter claims he still suffers from "disorientation, vertigo, migraines, nightmares, and severe emotional distress," due to the incident. The lawsuit is naming Goth for battery and wrongful termination, while West and A24 were also included due to the latter detail. Hunter is seeking $250,000 for each cause and seeks a jury trial. Hall, West, A24, and other reps from the accused side have not spoken on the lawsuit.