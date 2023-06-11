Major Actor Caught Urinating in Alley

One of the biggest movie stars of this summer just had an embarrassing run-in with the paparazzi where he was spotted urinating in an alley behind a bar. Actor Cillian Murphy was spotted out in London last month enjoying a few beers with some friends and colleagues. The 46-year-old must not have seen the photographers when he left the bar and took a quick detour into the alley before heading home.

Reporters from The Daily Mail rushed to a pub in London when they heard that Murphy was there for an afternoon meeting with writer and producer Steven Knight, the creator of the Netflix original series Peaky Blinders. The two reportedly spent some time catching up and toasting with half-pints of Guinness. Murphy starred in Knight's show and fans are always hoping for some kind of reunion, though this summer Murphy will be preoccupied as the star of the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. Knight reportedly left the bar at around 8 p.m. local time, while Murphy stayed behind to meet up with some other friends and also chat with fans who recognized him at the bar, even posing for selfies with the other patrons.

More friends met Murphy at the bar and they all had a good time according to witnesses on the scene, but the real viral moment came when Murphy left at around 9 p.m. He walked out with his hood up, apparently attempting to be subtle, and skulked into the alley to relieve himself. Paparazzi photographers caught a shot of Murphy's back as he urinated against a brick wall, leaving some fans online aghast.

"They called it Leaky Blinders," one fan quipped on Twitter. Another wrote: "Cillian Murphy must have the worst luck. Barely goes out drinking in public, takes a chance and boom paparazzi gets him drunk and peeing in public. Cillian will not be going out in a LONG time." Some fans condemned those sharing the photos and making jokes, saying that it was unkind to Murphy himself. Some even said the content should not be allowed on family-friendly platforms.

The paps took a pic of SUGAR relieving himself after he had a few with his friend Mr Knight. Shame on those of you sharing it around. Paps are bad enough. Leave SUGAR to have a modicum of privacy. Posting the "peeing pic" is just too far. #CillianMurphy pic.twitter.com/Dlp7Y4farI — ZanthiaZ (@ZanthiaZ) April 28, 2023

Murphy may have been meeting with Knight about a possible revival of Peaky Blinders. The two are reportedly working on a movie for the franchise which could begin filming as soon as 2024. For now, most fans are looking forward to Murphy's appearance in Oppenheimer, the new Christopher Nolan film that premieres later this summer. Murphy plays J. Robert Oppenheimer himself – the inventor of the nuclear bomb. The movie hits theaters on July 21, 2023.