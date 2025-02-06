Another domino falls at Australia’s national broadcaster. Chris Oliver-Taylor, ABC’s chief content officer, announced his departure following significant restructuring of his role, marking the latest in a series of high-profile exits from the organization, abc.net reports.

Oliver-Taylor, who joined the broadcaster in March 2023 after leaving his position as Netflix‘s director of production for Australia and New Zealand, will conclude his tenure on Feb. 28. According to Broadcast International, his position will be disbanded, with Jennifer Collins, head of screen content, stepping in as interim director of content.

The departure follows recent organizational changes that substantially altered Oliver-Taylor’s responsibilities. “Over the past year, the role and responsibilities have considerably shifted, with audio now reporting directly to the MD and some digital content moved elsewhere,” Oliver-Taylor explained via abc.net. “These changes, along with a redefined creative vision set by the board, have prompted me to reflect on the ABC’s future needs.”

His exit coincides with broader leadership transitions at ABC. David Anderson, the outgoing managing director who appointed Oliver-Taylor, praised his contributions: “Chris has made the decision to re-focus his efforts on other roles and I know he will continue to be an advocate for the ABC in whatever direction his career takes him in next.” Anderson had previously described Oliver-Taylor’s appointment as part of “the most significant content restructure of the ABC since 2017.”

The restructuring included October’s creation of a dedicated audio division under Ben Latimer, which Anderson described as recognizing “the significance of audio to our audiences and the role it will play in the future of the ABC.” This reorganization followed the arrival of new chair Kim Williams, who has emphasized the importance of “delivering a renewed Radio National.”

During his tenure, Oliver-Taylor oversaw successful productions, including The Assembly, The Family Next Door, and Return To Paradise, with ABC networks achieving top rankings across Australia in 2023-24. His period also saw controversy, including involvement in the controversial dismissal of fill-in broadcaster Antoinette Lattouf in late 2023.

“After recent discussions with the managing director and reflecting on my ongoing conversations with the ABC Board and the Chair across many months, I have decided to make a difficult decision and move on to new opportunities outside of the ABC,” Oliver-Taylor stated.

“With a new MD, a renewed board and what I think is a very positive and hopeful future, the ABC is in great shape to continue its vital role as the pre-eminent public broadcaster in Australia. There is sadness in this decision but also pride and excitement with the slate that will roll out across 2025 and in future years.”

The transition occurs as former Nine Entertainment chief executive Hugh Marks prepares to assume the managing director position in March. ABC board chair Kim Williams highlighted Marks’ appointment following “an extensive domestic and international search,” praising him as “a stand-out candidate, not only for his experience across every facet of the media, but for his strong track record of leading media organisations and driving substantial and sustained audience engagement.”